How to protect your money from scammers this holiday season

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Experts say that scammers are getting better at staying at least one step ahead of us, but we as consumers can do more to protect our money, especially if we’re shopping online.

Security expert John Sancenito says one example of being cautious is to be wary of websites offering amazing deals. Sometimes. these items either are knockoffs, or the site is just one large scam, trying to get credit card information off of the consumers. Sancenito also says it’s important to take the steps to make sure you are buying from legitimate businesses by doing research to see what other customers are saying.

“Hover your mouse over the website you are going to and see if it has “HTTPS” in front of it and if it does, that means it’s a secure connection to that website and your data is encrypted,” Security expert John Sancenito said. “If not, I would be suspicious about that website think about shopping elsewhere.”

Sancenito also says if you come across one of those websites that seem too good to be true, they probably are.