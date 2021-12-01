Need to Know: How to safely transport your real Christmas tree home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – AAA released some advice for drivers to safely transport real Christmas trees this holiday season.

According to a AAA study nearly one in five real Christmas tree buyers reported having a tree fall off or out of their vehicle when trying to get it home.

AAA adds that 44% of Americans admit to transporting a tree using unsafe methods such as tying the tree to the roof of their vehicle without using a roof rack or placing the tree in the bed of their pickup truck unsecured.

AAA says vehicle damage from an unsecured tree could cost up to $1,500.

An unsecured tree could also be deadly. AAA says road debris caused more than 200,000 crashes from 2011-2014 resulting in approximately 39,000 injuries and 500 deaths.

AAA advises it’s best to transport the tree on top of a vehicle equipped with a roof rack, but a pickup truck, SUV, van or minivan can work just as well.

AAA offered the following tips to safely transport your tree: