What are the chances of a white Christmas in Central Pa. this year?

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Are you dreaming of a white Christmas or hoping for a snow-free holiday?

If you’re hoping for snow this year, you’ll probably be disappointed. abc27 Chief Meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder says that simply put, no, the Midstate will most likely not get snow this Dec. 25.

While the northern half of Pennsylvania is usually covered in snow for Christmas, Finkenbinder said, this year, the entire state is without significant snow cover.

A white Christmas is defined by the National Weather Service as 1 inch or more of snow cover. The Midstate has only had five white Christmases in the last 30 years, Finkenbinder explained. The region’s last white Christmas was in 2012.

This December will be one of the warmest and driest Decembers on record for the Midstate, Finkenbinder said. Last week, the area hit three record highs for temperatures of at least 60 degrees. This year will also end up as one of the warmest on record for the area.

This year has also included the 11th warmest spring on record, the fourth warmest summer, and the sixth warmest fall.