When and where to see holiday performances in Central Pa.

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Midstate communities are decorated for the holidays, light displays are brightening the nights, and Santa has been spotted around Central Pennsylvania. Enjoying a live performance — a treat after many productions went virtual last holiday season — is another way to get into the Christmas spirit.

Here are some holiday productions to check out around the Midstate this season:

“A Christmas Carol”

It’s the quintessential Christmas production — Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by spirits who force him to reevaluate his miserly decisions, helping him find redemption and the true meaning of the holiday.

…at DreamWrights

When: Dec. 17 and 18 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 18 and 19 and 3 p.m.

Where: York

Cost: Tickets online are $12 general admission or $16 reserved seating, tickets at the door are $14 and $18 respectively

Learn more here

…at the Majestic Theater

When: Dec. 16 at 2 p.m., Dec. 17 at 8 p.m., Dec. 18 at 2 and 8 p.m., and Dec. 19 at 2 p.m.

Where: Gettysburg

Cost: Tickets start at $32

Learn more here

…at Open Stage

When: Dec. 16, 18, 21, and 23 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 19 at 3 p.m.

Where: Harrisburg

Cost: Assigned seating for $30 or $37, $18 for those 18 and younger

Learn more here

Christmas Cabaret at the Core Theater

This Christmas Cabaret will feature artists from the Gettysburg Community Theatre.

When: Dec. 18 from 7-9 p.m.

Where: Gettysburg

Cost: $10 general admission

Learn more here

“Christmas with Allegro Orchestra Lancaster”

This 21+ event at Tellus360 features classic Christmas music performed by Allegro Orchestra Lancaster. It also includes a festive reception with desserts and adult beverages.

When: Dec. 18 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Where: Lancaster

Cost: $35 per ticket

Learn more here

Figgy Pudding at Open Stage

Figgy Pudding is a limited-time music ensemble performing a Christmas-themed jazz and rock arrangement.

When: Dec. 22 and 23 at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Harrisburg

Cost: $11 general admission

Learn more here

“Sounds of the Season” with the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra

Enjoy popular Christmas songs and a musical narration of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” performed by the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra featuring brass and string soloists and the Lancaster Symphony Chorus.

When: Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Where: Lancaster

Cost: Tickets start at $30.90

Learn more here

“The Nutcracker” with Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet

George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker” tells the story of a magical gift and a girl’s journey to a land of sweets. This year, CPYB’s traditional holiday ballet will be presented in a unique format to keep dancers safe from COVID-19. The first couple of scenes will be presented as a video from a previous season’s production, and then the ballet will transition to a live performance for the rest of the show.

When: Dec. 18 and 19 at 2 p.m.

Where: Hershey

Cost: Tickets start at $30

Learn more here

“Who’s Holiday!” at Open Stage

This funny one-woman “adults-only” show delivered completely in rhymes tells the story of Cindy Lou Who after she met the Grinch.

When: Dec. 15, 17, and 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 18 at 4 p.m.

Where: Harrisburg

Cost: Assigned seating for $30 or $37

Learn more here

COVID-19 Note: Guests are required to wear face masks and/or provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend several of these productions. Check the individual websites for the companies’ COVID-19 policies.