When and where to see holiday performances in Central Pa.

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Midstate communities are decorated for the holidays, light displays are brightening the nights, and Santa has been spotted around Central Pennsylvania. Enjoying a live performance — a treat after many productions went virtual last holiday season — is another way to get into the Christmas spirit.
Here are some holiday productions to check out around the Midstate this season:
“A Christmas Carol”
It’s the quintessential Christmas production — Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by spirits who force him to reevaluate his miserly decisions, helping him find redemption and the true meaning of the holiday.
…at DreamWrights
When: Dec. 17 and 18 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 18 and 19 and 3 p.m.
Where: York
Cost: Tickets online are $12 general admission or $16 reserved seating, tickets at the door are $14 and $18 respectively
Learn more here
…at the Majestic Theater
When: Dec. 16 at 2 p.m., Dec. 17 at 8 p.m., Dec. 18 at 2 and 8 p.m., and Dec. 19 at 2 p.m.
Where: Gettysburg
Cost: Tickets start at $32
Learn more here
…at Open Stage
When: Dec. 16, 18, 21, and 23 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 19 at 3 p.m.
Where: Harrisburg
Cost: Assigned seating for $30 or $37, $18 for those 18 and younger
Learn more here
Christmas Cabaret at the Core Theater
This Christmas Cabaret will feature artists from the Gettysburg Community Theatre.
When: Dec. 18 from 7-9 p.m.
Where: Gettysburg
Cost: $10 general admission
Learn more here
“Christmas with Allegro Orchestra Lancaster”
This 21+ event at Tellus360 features classic Christmas music performed by Allegro Orchestra Lancaster. It also includes a festive reception with desserts and adult beverages.
When: Dec. 18 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Where: Lancaster
Cost: $35 per ticket
Learn more here
Figgy Pudding at Open Stage
Figgy Pudding is a limited-time music ensemble performing a Christmas-themed jazz and rock arrangement.
When: Dec. 22 and 23 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Harrisburg
Cost: $11 general admission
Learn more here
“Sounds of the Season” with the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra
Enjoy popular Christmas songs and a musical narration of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” performed by the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra featuring brass and string soloists and the Lancaster Symphony Chorus.
When: Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Where: Lancaster
Cost: Tickets start at $30.90
Learn more here
“The Nutcracker” with Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet
George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker” tells the story of a magical gift and a girl’s journey to a land of sweets. This year, CPYB’s traditional holiday ballet will be presented in a unique format to keep dancers safe from COVID-19. The first couple of scenes will be presented as a video from a previous season’s production, and then the ballet will transition to a live performance for the rest of the show.
When: Dec. 18 and 19 at 2 p.m.
Where: Hershey
Cost: Tickets start at $30
Learn more here
“Who’s Holiday!” at Open Stage
This funny one-woman “adults-only” show delivered completely in rhymes tells the story of Cindy Lou Who after she met the Grinch.
When: Dec. 15, 17, and 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 18 at 4 p.m.
Where: Harrisburg
Cost: Assigned seating for $30 or $37
Learn more here
COVID-19 Note: Guests are required to wear face masks and/or provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend several of these productions. Check the individual websites for the companies’ COVID-19 policies.