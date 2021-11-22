Where to see holiday light displays in Central Pa.

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Is it really the holidays without holiday lights? From luminous trees to flying reindeer to dancing elves, here are several Midstate places to check out holiday light displays that absolutely “sleigh.”

Christmas in Lights

This residence in Marysville goes all-out for Christmas each year with a drive-by and walk-thru light display open from Thanksgiving night through New Year’s. It’s free to check out, but donations are accepted. This year, donations will go to The Queen B Project and the Higley family. Learn more here.

Christmas in the Park

Stroll along a walking trail and check out more than 50,000 lights and dozens of handmade light displays at the fourth annual Christmas in the Park in Terre Hill, Lancaster County. Additionally, the event includes craft vendors, children’s activities, cookie decorating, live music, food vendors, and more. The event takes place Dec. 3-5, and more information can be found here.

Christmas Lights on Clouser

Starting Nov. 26, check out this drive-thru light display set up in Mechanicsburg. Donations are being collected for two local charities at the display. Learn more online here.

Christmas Magic — A Festival of Lights

This holiday light festival at Rocky Ridge County Park in York County includes more than 600,000 lights as well as a cookie and hot chocolate stand. Visit the displays between Nov. 26 and Dec. 30 (closed Dec. 24, 25, and 31). Timed-entry tickets are required and must be reserved in advance, and they can be purchased online here or by phone at 717-840-7440.

Christmas Spirit Light Show

Enjoy a mile-long drive-through light display with hundreds of thousands of lights at Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster. The display flashes in sync with Christmas music, and a portion of the profits from the display will be donated to a Lancaster nonprofit. Visitors can come see the lights the evenings of Nov. 27 and 28 and Dec. 2 through Jan. 1 (with the exception of two Mondays in December). Learn more and purchase tickets online here.

Dutch Winter Wonderland

Dutch Wonderland in Lancaster gets a holiday makeover for this winter favorite. Take in thousands of lights, plus enjoy around 20 rides and attractions and say “hello” to Santa on select dates in November and December. Learn more and get tickets here.

Hershey Sweet Lights

Hershey Sweet Lights in Hummelstown, which is open until Jan. 2, features almost 600 animated light displays along a drive-thru trail. Hop in your vehicle and bring your hot chocolate to check out the lights. Tickets can be purchased here, and those who buy tickets before 5 p.m. on the day of their visit get a discount.

Hersheypark Christmas Candylane

Hersheypark’s Christmas Candylane opened Nov. 12 and continues until Jan. 2. Enjoy select rides, meet Santa’s reindeer, and be immersed in more than 5 million twinkling lights throughout the amusement park, including displays that flash along to classic holiday music. Tickets can be purchased here.

Light Up New Oxford

Residents and businesses in the 17350 zip code in New Oxford compete to have the best holiday decorations. The deadline to register for the competition is Dec. 8, and between Dec. 11 and 26, visitors can follow along a driving tour to see the displays and vote for their favorites. More information can be found on the New Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page and website, where the driving tour information will also be posted by Dec. 11.

Linglestown Lights

This home in Harrisburg sets up one impressive light display with the lights flashing along to holiday music. Starting Nov. 22, tune your radio to 98.1 FM and sit back to watch the dancing lights. Donations are collected for the Make-A-Wish Foundation at the display. Learn more here or here.

Parade of Lights

Camp Hill’s Parade of Lights for Toys for Tots runs Dec. 2-4 in Siebert Park. Individuals, groups, and organizations set up displays for the drive-thru event. Visitors are asked to bring a new unwrapped toy to donate. More information can be found here.

Paxtonia display

Check out nearly 60 inflatables plus thousands of lights and a Grinch projection show at this decked-out home at 6671 Jonestown Rd. in Paxtonia. This YouTube video shows the display from last year.

Refreshing Mountain

From Nov. 26 through Jan. 9, Refreshing Mountain in Stevens, Lancaster County, will be decorated with lights for the holidays. Guests can drive through the property to check out hundreds of illuminated trees and other structures, or they can park and walk around the site to see more lights and huddle by a campfire with a warm drink.

This experience is donation-based, with proceeds going to local nonprofits, or guests can choose to reserve other experiences including ziplining or tackling an elevated obstacle course above the lights. More information can be found online here, where reservations can also be made for the ticketed experiences.

Stone Gables Estate Christmas Light Drive-Thru

The 3-mile drive-thru Christmas light display at Stone Gables Estate in Elizabethtown features more than 600,000 lights. It’s open Nov. 26 through Dec. 30. Learn more and purchase tickets online here.

Did we miss your favorite light display? Send an email to avanetten@abc27.com to have it added to the list!