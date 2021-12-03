Where to see Santa in the Midstate this holiday season

(WHTM) — The holiday season is here, and what’s a better way to celebrate than to go visit the big guy in the red suit? Yes, we’re taking Santa Claus.

Want to find out if you made the naughty or nice list? abc27 has compiled the following list of locations across the Midstate where Santa will be paying a visit.

Santa in the Midstate (by county):

Adams

Storytime with Santa

When: Dec. 4, 11:00 a.m.

Where: Adams County Library

Cumberland

Photos with Santa at Capital City Mall

When: Now until Dec. 24. Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Reservations are available but not required

Where: 3506 Capital City Mall Drive, Camp Hill

Dauphin

Visit Santa & Mrs. Claus in Hershey Gardens

When: Dec. 4 and Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Milton & Catherine Hershey Conservatory, included in the price of admission

Photos with Santa at Harrisburg Mall

When: Now until Dec. 24. Dates vary by day, check the calendar by clicking here.

Where: 3501 Paxton St., Harrisburg. Bass Pro Shops is the headquarters for Santa this year!

Photos with Santa at Chocolate World

When: Dec. 4-5 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.; for Dec. 10-24, check times by clicking here.

Where: 101 Chocolate World Way, Hershey

Note: The Grinch will also be available for a photo op Dec. 4-5, 11-12, and 18-19. Times will vary.

Lancaster

Visit with Santa! at Tanger Outlets

When: Dec. 4, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 5, 2 p.m. to 4p.m.

Where: 312 Stanley K. Tanger Blvd., Lancaster

Santa Express

When: Train rides on the Harrisburg, Lincoln, and Lancaster Railroad with Santa are offered Dec. 4, Dec. 11, Dec. 18, and Dec. 20-23. Rides are every 45 minutes from 11 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Where: 1 Hollinger Lane, Star Barn Way, Lancaster

Christmas in Christiana

When: Dec. 11 from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: 10 W. Slokom Ave., Lancaster

Santa’s House

When: Dec. 3-18. Fridays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 12 E. Main St., Ephrata, Lancaster County

Note: There will be no sitting on Santa’s lap this year, but children will be able to talk to Santa while he sits at his desk.

Santa in the City

When: Dec. 10, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Dec. 11, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Dec. 17, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Dec. 18, 10 .m. to 3 p.m.

Where: The Lancaster City Bureau of Fire will escort Santa around Lancaster City

Santa Pictures at Park City Center

When: Now until Dec. 21. Check the website’s reservation calendar for hours

Where: 142 Park City Center, Lancaster

Note: Reservations are encouraged, and they can be made online here

York

Santa’s Workshop at York Galleria Mall

When: Now through Dec. 24. Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Where: 2899 Whiteford Road, York Galleria Mall, York

Note: Pet photos with Santa at the mall will be available on Dec. 6 and Dec. 13 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This is a developing story. More Santa visit opportunities will be added in the future.