PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pickles, strawberries, and flowers are just some of the objects that will be dropped (or raised) in the Midstate to celebrate the end of 2022 and the start of the new year. Here are some ways to welcome 2023 in Central Pennsylvania:

Dillsburg pickle drop

A pickle drop and fireworks will welcome the new year in Dillsburg. There will be games from 4-7 p.m., a “baby pickle drop” at 7 p.m., and bingo at 8 p.m. at Dillsburg Elementary School. Then at midnight, there will be a pickle drop and fireworks in the parking lot by Ace Hardware. Learn more here.

Gettysburg Abraham Lincoln hat raise

Gettysburg is starting a new tradition with the raising of Abraham Lincoln’s stovepipe hat in Lincoln Square. The evening will also include music starting at 6 p.m., family activities, food trucks, vendors, and fireworks. Learn more here.

Harrisburg strawberry drop

Harrisburg will hold its annual New Year’s Eve celebration including fireworks and a strawberry drop at midnight. Family activities including a balloon drop will begin at 9 p.m. Learn more here.

Hershey Kiss raise

Hershey will count down to the new year with a Hershey’s Kiss raise, and an “immersive display” will kick off at midnight. The evening will also include earlier countdowns and bubble wrap stomps at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 8:30 p.m. as well as vendors and performances. Most events take place in ChocolateTown Square. Learn more here.

Lancaster red rose drop

Lancaster’s red rose drop returns to Binns Park this year to celebrate the new year. The city’s New Year’s Eve festivities begin at 9 p.m. and will also include live music. Learn more here.

Lebanon bologna drop

Lebanon will again be holding its New Year’s Eve Bologna Drop. The event will begin at 10 p.m. with DJ music, and it will occur between Chestnut and Cumberland streets. Learn more here.

Mechanicsburg wrench drop

Celebrate New Year’s in Mechanicsburg with the annual wrench drop, which commemorates the borough’s founders. New Year’s events in Mechanicsburg begin at 9 p.m. and the wrench drop happens around midnight at 53 E. Main St. Learn more here.

New Bloomfield huckleberry drop

The New Bloomfield Fire Company is holding its annual huckleberry drop festivities in the square. Music and snacks will be available, as well. Learn more here.

York white rose drop

York’s white rose drop in Continental Square returns to welcome 2023. Music will begin at 9:30 p.m. followed by the rose drop and fireworks display at midnight. Learn more here.