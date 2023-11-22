(WHTM) — Around the country and especially in Pennsylvania, many towns have interesting names. Places such as Throop, Pringle, and Bird-in-Hand come to mind. But what about names that could be related to Thanksgiving?

Here are some strange towns that can be related to Thanksgiving.

1. Cranberry Township

This township is located in Butler County and as of the 2020 census, there were 33,087 people in the community

The township is 23 square miles and was incorporated as a township more than 200 years ago in 1804. The township is at the intersection of two major highways: Interstate 79 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

It was named for the wild cranberries which at the time grew along the banks of a creek which is the township’s major water source.

2. Turkey City

This community is located in Clarion County and is located in Richland Township. It has an elevation of 1,201 feet.

According to The Clairon County website, the community’s post office was established in 1880.

3. Feasterville

This is a census-designated place located in Bucks County. As of the 2010 census, it has a population of 3,074.

Although the town sounds like it could be named after a feast, it was actually named after Harry Feaster who was a local politician, according to Pennsylavnaigenealogy.org. The first post office was established in July 1831.

4. Sugar Notch

Established in 1867, this sweet-sounding borough was named for the Sugar Maple Trees growing near the area where the borough.

The population was 996 as of the 2020 census. The borough states that in 1946, following the end of World War II, the Roosevelt Memorial was dedicated within the borough. Eleanor Roosevelt attended the ceremony.

There are some towns across the United States that can be related to Thanksgiving. Some town names include: