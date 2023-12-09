HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The annual Christmas at Italian Lake in uptown Harrisburg highlighted the spirit of the season.

The festival features carriage rides, an artisan market, food trucks, and more.

Proceeds benefit the Bethesda mission which provides shelter, food, and counseling for those

Experiencing homelessness in the area.

Cindy Mallow, director of development for Bethesda Mission said, “Our goal is to raise funds for those programs and also just raise awareness to what we do and just thank our donors and the community and offer everyone a nice event to come out.”

The festival continues tomorrow from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.