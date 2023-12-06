(WHTM) – Santa arrived early this year to bring cheer to hundreds in Pennsylvania.

It’s part of the 33rd annual holiday wish program, that provides gifts to families in need.

Participants choose a few things they want or need and state employees and other organizations buy those items.

Val Arkoosh, secretary for the Department of Human Services said, “Because of your generosity and support we will provide more than 600 people including more than 60 seniors, for more than 150 families with at least one gift this year and that is really worth celebrating.”

The gifts will be distributed by workers from different commonwealth agencies and the Pennsylvania National Guard.