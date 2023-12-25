HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Holidays are meant for spending time with family and friends, and Bethesda Mission filled a void for those who didn’t have that option this Christmas.

The Mission provided its first Christmas dinner since the pandemic.

“I love it. it’s just the best. It’s just such a blessing. It’s such an experience. It’s something you can’t explain. These people are so wonderful and appreciative. It’s a wonderful experience,” Linda Ross, the head of volunteers for the dinner, said.

“It’s kind of you putting yourself last. Everyone on Christmas day wants to do what they want to do. Stay cozy and stay with family. In this situation you have to put yourself last and say there are people who are having worse Christmases than me and I want to try and make their day better,” volunteer Riley Arbogast said.

Residents of the Mission and the public enjoyed the warm meal.

“I love it. They love it. It gives them hope and spirit,” Bethesda Mission resident Willie Nesmith said.

Ross and Arbogast have received messages from those benefitting from the meal.

“They’ll come up to us personally and say thank you so much. We don’t know when they had a hot meal last,” Ross said. “[They] don’t have family. We’re the family for the day. We just enjoy spending Christmas with them and sharing the blessings that we have.”

The Mission served more than 100 meals. It’s not only about the food. Making new friends and spend time with others is a main goal.

“It was wonderful,” Nesmith said. “It was beautiful.”