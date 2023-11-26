(WHTM) – Campbelltown just got a bit brighter the community alliance held its fifth annual holiday tree lighting this afternoon at the Campbelltown Community Park in Lebanon County.

It was free, open to everyone, and featured food trucks, music, craft vendors, games, and Santa.

Laura Speece, vice president of Campbelltown Community Alliance said, “Look at all the people that are out here. Last year, it was in the pouring rain and we sold the most raffle tickets we’ve ever sold so it’s increasing every year.”

All of the proceeds from the event benefit the Campbelltown Community Park.