(WHTM) — With this year marking the 40th anniversary of a classic Christmas movie you’ll be able to catch it on the big screen at some movie theaters in the Midstate.

Tickets can be bought for ‘A Christmas Story 40th Anniversary’ showings across the area on Fathom Events’ website.

AMC CLASSIC Camp Hill 12 – 3431 Simpson Ferry Road, Camp Hill

R/C Carlisle Commons – 250 Noble Boulevard, Carlise

Regal Harrisburg – 1500 Caughey Drive, Harrisburg

R/C Queensgate Movies 13 & IMAX – 2067 Springwood Road, York

R/C Hanover Movies 16 – 380 Eisenhower Drive, Hanover

R/C Gateway Theater 8 – 20 Presidential Circle, Gettysburg

Regal Manor – 1246 Millersville Pike, Lancaster

Penn Cinema in Lititz – 541 Airport Road, Lititz

“It’s the final days before Christmas in early 1940s Cleveland, and 9-year-old Ralphie wants one thing from Santa more than anything else: a Red Ryder Carbine Action Air Rifle,” The movie’s synopsis on Fathom Events reads. “As he trudges through the snow to school, faces the neighborhood bully and visits a malevolent department store Santa Claus, Ralphie connives, conspires and campaigns for the most fabulous Christmas present ever in this heartwarming, hysterical and sweetly nostalgic holiday film. Based on stories by Jean Sheppard.”

There are two different show times the theaters are playing the film, one at 4 p.m. and another at 7 p.m. Theaters will be showing the movie on Dec. 10 and Dec. 13.

The movie hit big screens in 1983 and it was loved by viewers across the country. It grossed more than $2 million and got a 7.9 rating on IMBD. It also came in at number seven on IMBD’s top Christmas film list.

Check out Fathom Events’ website for more information about the upcoming showings.