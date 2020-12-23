Celebrate the holidays with these festive families

NEW YORK, NY (WHTM) — After a year like this one, “joy to the world” is exactly what we need. Thankfully, some people did not lose the Christmas spirit.

“It’s helped to forget such a tough year I mean that’s the most important thing – it’s been really tough and laughing and smiling makes things easier and I hope I’m doing that,” said Frankie Two-Ong from Houston, a TikTok superstar.

His lights racking up millions of views, inspiring fans near and far. “I know it’s big because the comments on there are now in different languages.”

Christmas light sales are up 20% this year with many realizing 2020 could use an extra helping of holiday cheer.

“This year more than ever we need more happiness, more cheer,” said Lucille Spata, who has been decorating her house since 1986.

Now, her granddaughter, also Lucille, helps her with these holiday tricks. “To see other people enjoying what I’ve enjoyed for 19 years, it means a lot.”

Not pandemic nor quarantine could stop the Spatas in NYC from their long-held tradition of decking the halls, the walls, and the tree.

“We usually start November first and light them Thanksgiving. But this year, I had put it up way before Halloween,” said Spata

For any grinchly neighbors whose hearts are two sizes too small, here’s what Lucy has to say before you ask her to un-deck the halls. ”If you don’t like it move! Go away for 30 days!”

Psychologists say the holiday lights and decorations are proving to elevate people’s moods and fend off seasonal depression. If you need even more holiday spirit than that, remember what buddy the elf always said. “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear!”