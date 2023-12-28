(WHTM) — Many people throughout the world will be ringing in 2024 with fireworks. However, if not used properly, fireworks can be dangerous or even deadly.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, they received 11 fireworks-related deaths in 2022, with five of them being associated with firework misuse. The commission estimated that 10,200 injuries were caused due to firework misuse in 2022.

The National Safety Council advises everyone to enjoy fireworks at public displays that are conducted by professionals. But if you are looking to celebrate with legal fireworks at home, they suggest the following:

Never allow young children to have access to or handle fireworks. Older children should use them only under adult supervision.

Never use fireworks while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Never light fireworks indoors.

Do not try to relight or handle a malfunctioning firework. The firework may misfire if moved after the fuse goes out.

Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding

Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of fire

In addition, do not be afraid to call 911 if there is a situation that gets out of hand.

More information about fireworks safety can be found here.