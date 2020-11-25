Chambersburg PD provides tips for package safety this holiday season

Chambersburg, Pa. (WHTM) — The Chambersburg Police Department is providing tips to keep yourself and your packages safe this holiday season.

Officials advise packages to be brought inside immediately after delivery and to sign up for package delivery notifications. Shipments should also be scheduled during a time when someone is home. Packages can also be delivered to workplaces, offices, or designated secure pick-up locations.

Additional safety measures include the use of security camera such as video door bells or asking your neighbor to secure the package.

Chambersburg PD advide caution when exiting your car. “be sure you always take your purse, wallet, cellphone, laptop, and other items with you. Criminals will break your windows to get to items of value.”

Shoppers should also keep the amount of available cash on hand to a minimum. Keep credit cards secure and remember to return them to your wallet safely after the transaction. Keep a copy of credit card numbers so it’s convenient to report any missing cards immediately. Keep track of all your credit and debit cards and keep receipts to compare to your monthly statement.

For a complete list of safety measures, click here.