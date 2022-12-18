HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 21st annual children’s Christmas party was held at John Harris High School on Sunday.

The event for inner-city families was hosted by Estamos Unidos de Pennsylvania. it provides a cultural learning experience focused on the holidays, family, and transitions. But, they also handed out gifts, books, and food.

There was even a special appearance by Santa.

“We all gather together to send a very strong message to children, they are loved, they are important, they are our future, and they should not go celebrating this holiday without having the greatest celebration that we’re able to offer together as a community,” Third President of Estamos Unidos, Oralia Dominic said.

Aside from its annual holiday party, the organization helps roughly 800 children and 600 families every year.