LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County community is hosting its 5th annual Christkindlmarkt.

The event will be on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Linglestown, Dauphin County.

Leaders said the celebrations will include an outdoor free German Christmas market, as well as bringing in 130 handmade craft vendors, German festival food, and traditional German culture to the village of Linglestown.

The event will be held rain or shine and free shuttle busses will be provided from Central Dauphin High School.

