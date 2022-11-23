GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Christmas trees are going up around the Midstate, including in Gettysburg, which is celebrating the holiday season with performances, holiday house tours, and more.

Gettysburg’s annual tree lighting ceremony will be held at Lincoln Square on Nov. 25. Santa will stop by for visits during the ceremony, which will also be livestreamed on the Gettysburg Area Retail Merchants Association (GARMA) Facebook page starting at 5:45 p.m., according to GARMA.

Other events in Gettysburg this season, according to Destination Gettysburg, include:

In addition to the holiday events, Gettysburg businesses decorate their storefronts, creating a celebratory atmosphere, Destination Gettysburg said.

“Our unique experiences make Gettysburg a special place to visit during the holidays,” said Karl Pietrzak, president and CEO of Destination Gettysburg. “The entire community offers an authentic holiday atmosphere combining the best of small-town America with joyous holiday cheer.”