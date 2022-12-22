(WHTM) — Christmas is right around the corner, and that means many will be watching Christmas movies or shows to get themselves in the holiday spirit.
Below is a list of what Christmas programs are airing on abc27 over the next two days:
Friday, Dec. 23
- Mickey Saves Christmas
- 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Mickey, Minnie and their friends visit their snowy cabin to celebrate Christmas, but they are forced to travel to the North Pole to save the winter holiday.
- Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
- 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- When Anna and Elsa realize that they don’t have their own family rituals, Olaf goes an adventure throughout the kingdom to bring home the best traditions.
Saturday, Dec. 24
- The Santa Clauses
- 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Scott Calvin struggles to keep up with the demands of being Santa Claus as he grows older.
- Home Alone
- 8 p.m. to 10 pm.
- Inadvertently left at home by his family during a Christmas holiday, a plucky eight-year-old fends off two bumbling burglars attempting to rob his house.
- Come Adore Him
- 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
- Musical artists and speakers celebrate the holiday season with special Christmas performances.
For a full list of programming on abc27, click here.