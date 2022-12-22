(WHTM) — Christmas is right around the corner, and that means many will be watching Christmas movies or shows to get themselves in the holiday spirit.

Below is a list of what Christmas programs are airing on abc27 over the next two days:

Friday, Dec. 23

Mickey Saves Christmas 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mickey, Minnie and their friends visit their snowy cabin to celebrate Christmas, but they are forced to travel to the North Pole to save the winter holiday.

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. When Anna and Elsa realize that they don’t have their own family rituals, Olaf goes an adventure throughout the kingdom to bring home the best traditions.



Saturday, Dec. 24

The Santa Clauses 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Scott Calvin struggles to keep up with the demands of being Santa Claus as he grows older.

Home Alone 8 p.m. to 10 pm. Inadvertently left at home by his family during a Christmas holiday, a plucky eight-year-old fends off two bumbling burglars attempting to rob his house.

Come Adore Him 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Musical artists and speakers celebrate the holiday season with special Christmas performances.



For a full list of programming on abc27, click here.