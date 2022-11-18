LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Historic Rock Ford foundation announced on Nov. 18, 2022, that they will be bringing back their traditional ‘Yuletide’ tour event at the Historic Rock Ford house in Lancaster.

It has been about three years since the Historic Rock Ford foundation has been able to offer the traditional Yuletide candlelight tours to the public, due to the 2020 pandemic restrictions, according to the release. This year’s Yuletide Tour event will offer several festivities for attendants such as:

Historic Rock Ford period dance group

Warm Hearth Committee

Live Harpsichord and Violin music

According to the release, a traditional English Christmas was celebrated under the name ‘Yuletide’, which is a twelve-day period of celebration with family and friends that consists of games, dancing, dining, and more – traditionally starting on Dec. 25 and ending on Jan. 6.

Yuletide Tours will be held on:

Dec. 27 at 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Dec. 28 at 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Dec. 29 at 2 pm – 4 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Tickets for the event(s) can be purchased through rockford.yapsody.com – ticket prices are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors (65+), $12 for youth, and free admission to children ages 5 and under.

The ‘Yuletide” celebration being held at the original home of Edward Hand, who was an Adjutant General to George Washington during the American Revolution, is located at 881 Rock Ford Rd., Lancaster, Pa.