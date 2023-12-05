HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the State Capitol.

Governor Josh Shapiro and Pre-K for PA Students and Staff helped light the tree on Tuesday. The 20-foot Douglas Fir came from Crystal Spring Tree Farm in Lehighton, Carbon County.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It is decorated with more than 1,200 lights and 700 ornaments from students and senior citizens across Pennsylvania.

“Reminding us what today is all about. about coming together. about peace. about faith. and I would note that we come together in this beautiful rotunda not as democrats or republicans, not as people from one side of the state or the other, but as proud Pennsylvanians,” Governor Shapiro said.

Governor Josh Shapiro, Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis, and Department of General Services Secretary Reggie McNeil kicked off the 2023 holiday season at the Capitol in Harrisburg with the 2023 Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Governor Josh Shapiro, Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis, and Department of General Services Secretary Reggie McNeil kicked off the 2023 holiday season at the Capitol in Harrisburg with the 2023 Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Governor Josh Shapiro, Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis, and Department of General Services Secretary Reggie McNeil kicked off the 2023 holiday season at the Capitol in Harrisburg with the 2023 Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Governor Josh Shapiro, Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis, and Department of General Services Secretary Reggie McNeil kicked off the 2023 holiday season at the Capitol in Harrisburg with the 2023 Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Governor Josh Shapiro, Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis, and Department of General Services Secretary Reggie McNeil kicked off the 2023 holiday season at the Capitol in Harrisburg with the 2023 Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony.

The Central Dauphin High School Choir sang at the ceremony.