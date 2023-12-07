HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Colonial Park Fire Company is holding its annual Christmas tree sale; it’s the largest fundraiser of the year.

People can pick the perfect tree out of 400.

The firefighters will even trim, drill, and wrap it up for you. The money raised will go to new equipment and building maintenance.

Tim Pramik, president of Colonial Park Fire Company said, “We’re pretty strict on the budget. Once the budget is adopted, we have to make sure we have enough income to cover everything we said we were going to purchase or do. Please come buy a tree.”

The fundraiser runs until Christmas Eve or until the trees sell out.