DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) –Communities all over the Midstate are gearing up to ring in the new year.

For 18 years, the Hershey Committee created a large Hershey Kiss replica to represent the city of Hershey. Events start at 9 a.m. in the heart of Downtown Hershey.

There will be live band performances, bubble wrap stops, midnight displays, and a kiss race. Hershey residents are more than ready to enter the new year.

“We think it’s pretty special to celebrate with a replica of the Hershey Kiss. We think raising it instead of lowering it is what makes it unique to Central Pennsylvania and Hershey specifically,” Julie Goolsby said.

The event is free to all residents with food and beverages available.

Harrisburg is also getting ready for its annual New Year’s celebration. It will start with the Countdown to Kid-Night celebration in City hall, with face painting, crafts games, and a balloon drop.

Then, outside at midnight, there will be a Strawberry Drop, followed by a fireworks display.

This is the first time the event is on Second Street since the pandemic.

“I know our downtown restaurants are specifically excited about the return to Second Street. We know we see a lot of people that fill in those bars and restaurants on the second street and then they pop out at the end of the evening,” manager of Special Events and Marketing for Harrisburg, Cortney Ransack-Cameron.

The drop will happen rain or shine. Downtown street parking is free after 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. City officials said there will be a strong police presence.