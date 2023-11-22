(WHTM) — As part of their “Decide to Ride” campaign against drunk driving, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Anheuser-Busch and Uber are pairing with Midstate beer distributor Wilsbach Distributors to offer free Uber vouchers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Between now and expiration at 11 a.m. tomorrow, November 23, Uber users can claim and use three free vouchers worth $5 each using the promo code ThanksStellaEve23.

The vouchers can also be claimed by clicking here and scanning the QR code.

Valid pickup and drop-off locations for the vouchers include locations within 15 miles of Ephrata, Harrisburg, Lancaster, Lebanon or Shippensburg.