LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– It’s not too late to put up the Christmas tree, Field of Screams in Mountville proved that Friday.

The scary attraction turned jolly for the day by giving away around 150 Christmas trees, free of charge.

Field of Screams believes it’s a way to help the community that has helped them.

“We’ve been blessed here at Field of Screams with 31 successful years in the same community,” co-owner Jim Schopf said. “We had the opportunity to give back this year by providing free trees for the community. Coming out of COVID-19 a lot of people are struggling and we thought it was a good way for us to give back.”

No monsters were in attendance to spook, just the Christmas spirit.