HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Nick Hammitt is the first to admit he’s biased.

He is, after all, the vice president of salty snacks, a job he says really is as fun as it sounds at Campbell’s Snacks, which owns Snyder’s of Hanover.

So take it with a grain of well, you know. But Hammitt says gingerbread houses which, depending on which account you believe (yes, that is its own controversy), date back either centuries or millennia have had the edible holiday house space to themselves long enough.

Move over, gingerbread house. Hammitt says, anyway for the “pretzel cabin.” Not sure how to make one? No problem: The company has recipes.

“We realized, you know, that every year, these gingerbread people actually live in houses made of themselves,” Hammitt said, with what appeared to be a straight face. “And we want to shake up this old tradition with something modern and salty by giving them something a little bit more tasteful to live in.”

Somehow, no one had previously thought of pretzel cabins, as far as Hammitt knows. So who better?

“We are pretzel-obsessed,” Hammitt said. “We are Snyder’s of Hanover. And we believe every holiday is a pretzel holiday.”

(No immediate comment from Campbell’s vice president of sweet snacks, if there is such a person.)

Hammitt said a mix of rods, snaps, and twists all sold, of course, by Snyder’s, can make a great cabin.

“The creativity and the options are endless,” he said.