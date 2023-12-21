PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM)– Well 2024 is just days away, and it feels just like yesterday that we welcomed 2023.

There are many places in Pennsylvania that will use different items to help ring in the new year. From different types of food to an anchor, to even a pair of pants, you are sure to find some interesting and even whacky.

Dillsburg – A pickle

The borough of Dillsburg in York County loves to make a big “dill” out of their New Year’s Eve celebration by dropping two pickles. According to the borough’s website, festivities start at 4 p.m. with the baby pickle drop at 7 p.m. and then the big pickle will be dropped at midnight.

Shippensburg – Anchor

Usually when ships drop an anchor it is to slow down their speed to prevent any mishaps. When Shippensburg drops an anchor it is to signify the new year. But when Shippensburg in Cumberland County drops the anchor, it means the new year is here.

Harrisburg – Strawberry

Talk about a sweet drop. In Harrisburg, people will gather to watch a giant strawberry drop at midnight along 2nd Street. There will also be fireworks to help the city celebrate the turning of 2023 to 2024 along with a Kids Glow Party that starts at 9 p.m.

Lebanon – Bologna

Now this is a New Year’s eve celebration for meat lovers. The City of Lebanon will ring in the New Year with the New Year’s Eve Bologna Drop that will start at 10 p.m. At midnight a piece of bologna will be dropped on a disco ball.

Hershey – Hershey Kiss

What more fitting for the Sweetest Place earth to help ring in the New Year with chocolate. Hershey characters will make their way to ChocolateTown Square where they will partake in a bubble wrap stomp and dance party at 8:30 p.m. The characters will then countdown at 11:59 p.m. for the raising of the Hershey Kiss.

Lower Allen Township – Yellow Pants

These aren’t the kind of pants that you would find at a Target, unless you’re shopping at one that’s made for giants. When midnight strikes, Lower Allen Township will drop a pair of five-foot tall yellow pants, but before that at 10 p.m. will be the Baby Breeches drop.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

There are a ton of more interesting items that other Pennsylvania New Year’s Eve drops use such as a coal for Shamokin, a Yuengling beer bottle for Pottsville and even a wrench for Mechanicsburg.