(WHTM) – You don’t have to travel to Europe this holiday season to experience a magical Christmas market because Central Pennsylvania has an abundance of them perfect for your holiday shopping experience.

Many of these events feature local and homemade goodies. There are also holiday craft fairs in the Midstate that are perfect for finding unique, one-of-a-kind holiday gifts.

The full list of holiday markets and craft fairs in Central Pennsylvania this holiday season is as follows:

Adams County

2023 Holiday Makers Market

When: Nov. 24 (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.), Nov. 25 (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.), Nov. 26 (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

Where: Aspire Hotel and Suites, 2634-A Emmitsburg Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325

Details: Free admission, unique gifts, food, crafts, Greetings with Santa Center for $10 that includes a picture with Santa, candy, cookies, hot cocoa, opportunity to make an ornament and a goodie bag

Holiday Pop-Up Market

When: Dec. 2 (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

Where: Adams County Farmers Market, Gettysburg Recreation Park, 545 Long Lane, Gettysburg, PA

Details: farmers market vendors and local artisans

Sunday Funday Christmas Bazaar

When: Nov. 26 (12 p.m. – 4 p.m.)

Where: Creekside Farm Marker, 240 Markle Run Road, East Berlin, PA

Details: Free Admission, small businesses and local vendors, story time and holiday activities

Cumberland County

Merry Merchants Outdoor Holiday Market

When: Nov. 19 (11 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

Where: 360 Bridge St., New Cumberland, PA 17070

Details: 30+ local makers and artists, six food trucks and Christmas music from local musicians, mistletoe dog-kissing booth with adoptable dogs and a “Make Your Own Pomander”craft

Christmas Market

When: Dec. 2 (3 p.m. – 8 p.m.)

Where: Market Square, New Cumberland, PA

Details: handmade items, German food and drink

Saint Patrick Christmas Craft Market

When: Dec. 2 (9 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

Where: Saint Patrick Church Parish Activity Center, 97 Marsh Drive, Carlisle, PA United States

Details: Free admission, local vendors and artisans, Christmas Cookie Sale and concessions for sale

Holiday Vendor Show

When: Dec. 8-10

Where: Capital City Mall, Camp Hill, PA

Details: local businesses, artists, crafters and authors

Christkindlmarkt at Dills Tavern

When: Dec. 8 (4 p.m. – 9 p.m.), Dec. 9 (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

Where: 227 N. Baltimore Street, Dillsburg, PA 17019

Details: 80+ vendors and artisans, food, children’s activities and more

New Cumberland Christmas Market

When: Dec. 2 (3 p.m. – 8 p.m.)

Where: Market Square221-235 Market Street New Cumberland, PA 17070 US

Details: “Taste of an authentic German Christmas Market”, live music, food, and handcrafted decor and gifts

Dauphin County

Pennsylvania Christmas + Gift Show

When: Nov. 29 – Dec. 3 (9 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

Where: Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center

Details: $10 Adult/$8 Senior/ Group of 20+ $8, 550+ specialty shops

Christmas Market

When: Dec. 2 (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

Where: Hershey Christian Academy 3003 Elizabethtown Road, Hershey, Pa

Details: local and student-run businesses, food available for purchase

Lower Paxton Christkindlmarkt

When: Dec. 9 (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

Where: Outdoors in Village of Linglestown, Linglestown, PA 17112, USA

Details: Crafters, exhibits, food, live music and dancing

Christmas at Italian Lake

When: Dec. 9 (11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.)

Where: Italian Lake, 2960 N. 3rd Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110

Details: local artist market, tree lighting, caroling, food trucks and sleigh rides

Hummelstown Holiday Craft Fair

When: Dec. 3 (7 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

Where: Hummelstown Fire Department

Details: Vendors

CD East Holiday Magic Craft Fair

When: Nov. 18 (9 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

Where: Central Dauphin East High School, 626 Rutherford Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17109

Details: Freee admission, 180 vendors with handmade and local goods, raffles and food trucks. Proceeds benefit Band, Orchestra and Choral programs at CD East High School.

Getting Ready for the Holidays Craft & Vendor Event

When: Nov. 18 (9 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

Where: 1155 N Union St1155 North Union Street Middletown, PA 17057

Details: Local crafters and vendors, a visit from Santa, food trucks and raffle prizes

Juniata County

Alexandria Holiday Craft Fair

When: Dec. 3 at 11 a.m.

Where: Juniata Valley School District, 7775 Juniata Valley Pike, Alexandria, PA 16611

Details: 25+ vendors, Chinese Auction, Food booth

Lancaster County

Garden Spot Village Christmas Market

When: Dec. 2 (10 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

Where: 433 S Kinzer Avenue, New Holland, PA 17557

Details: shopping, entertainment, food, hot cocoa bar, train room visits, Polar Express book readings with Mrs. Claus and more

German Christmas Market and Auction

When: Nov. 18 (4 p.m. – 7 p.m.)

Where: Weaverland anabaptist faith community, 210 Weaverland, East Earl, PA, United States

Details: German Christmas market-style craft vendors, German-style food stands, auction and more

Holiday Arts Market

When: Dec. 8 (5 p.m . – 8 p.m.)

Where: Ewell Plaza, 145 N. Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17603

Details: Free, vendors of local artists and crafters

Holiday Makers Market – Creatively Lancaster

When: Dec. 2 (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

Where: Greenfield Lancaster (formerly Armstrong Flooring), 1740 Hempstead Road Lancaster, PA 17601

Details: Local artisans and crafters

Holiday Craft Bazaar

When: Nov. 11 (8 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

Where: Lancaster Church of the Brethren, 1601 Sunset Ave, Lancaster, PA 17601

Details: Food items, craft vendors, baked goods and holiday decorations

Mifflin county

Annual Christmas Craft Fair

When: Nov. 18 (9 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

Where: Milroy United Methodist Church, 91 s. Main Street Milroy, PA

Details: local crafters, bake sale and food for purchase

Perry County

Christmas in Millerstown

When: Dec. 2 (11 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Where: Millerstown Community Park, 110 W. Juniata Parkway

Details: Unique gifts, jewelry, custom metal works, food and alpacas

York County

The Christmas Market at Flinchbaugh’s Orchard & Farm Market

When: Dec. 2 (11 a.m. – 5 p.m.), Dec. 3 (11 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

Where: 110 Ducktown Rd, Hellan, PA 17406

Details: Free, 75+ local vendors, entertainment, Santa Claus from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. every day, fire pit, alpacas, cider, wine and brews

Christmas Market

When: Dec. 16 (11 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Where: York Expo Center Horticulture Hall, 334 Carlisle Ave, York, PA 17402

Details: Small business vendors, food

Fang Around – Krampusnacht & The Dark Holiday Market

When: Dec. 16 (11 a.m. – 10 p.m.)

Where: Royal Square District, 101 S Duke Street, York, PA

Details: Merchants, galleries, vendors, family-friendly activities, entertainment and more

As abc27 is notified about other markets this season, this article will be updated. If you know of any other markets that we missed that should be added to this list, please email news@abc27.com