(WHTM) – You don’t have to travel to Europe this holiday season to experience a magical Christmas market because Central Pennsylvania has an abundance of them perfect for your holiday shopping experience.
Many of these events feature local and homemade goodies. There are also holiday craft fairs in the Midstate that are perfect for finding unique, one-of-a-kind holiday gifts.
The full list of holiday markets and craft fairs in Central Pennsylvania this holiday season is as follows:
Adams County
2023 Holiday Makers Market
- When: Nov. 24 (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.), Nov. 25 (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.), Nov. 26 (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.)
- Where: Aspire Hotel and Suites, 2634-A Emmitsburg Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325
- Details: Free admission, unique gifts, food, crafts, Greetings with Santa Center for $10 that includes a picture with Santa, candy, cookies, hot cocoa, opportunity to make an ornament and a goodie bag
- When: Dec. 2 (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.)
- Where: Adams County Farmers Market, Gettysburg Recreation Park, 545 Long Lane, Gettysburg, PA
- Details: farmers market vendors and local artisans
Sunday Funday Christmas Bazaar
- When: Nov. 26 (12 p.m. – 4 p.m.)
- Where: Creekside Farm Marker, 240 Markle Run Road, East Berlin, PA
- Details: Free Admission, small businesses and local vendors, story time and holiday activities
Cumberland County
Merry Merchants Outdoor Holiday Market
- When: Nov. 19 (11 a.m. – 4 p.m.)
- Where: 360 Bridge St., New Cumberland, PA 17070
- Details: 30+ local makers and artists, six food trucks and Christmas music from local musicians, mistletoe dog-kissing booth with adoptable dogs and a “Make Your Own Pomander”craft
- When: Dec. 2 (3 p.m. – 8 p.m.)
- Where: Market Square, New Cumberland, PA
- Details: handmade items, German food and drink
Saint Patrick Christmas Craft Market
- When: Dec. 2 (9 a.m. – 2 p.m.)
- Where: Saint Patrick Church Parish Activity Center, 97 Marsh Drive, Carlisle, PA United States
- Details: Free admission, local vendors and artisans, Christmas Cookie Sale and concessions for sale
- When: Dec. 8-10
- Where: Capital City Mall, Camp Hill, PA
- Details: local businesses, artists, crafters and authors
Christkindlmarkt at Dills Tavern
- When: Dec. 8 (4 p.m. – 9 p.m.), Dec. 9 (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.)
- Where: 227 N. Baltimore Street, Dillsburg, PA 17019
- Details: 80+ vendors and artisans, food, children’s activities and more
New Cumberland Christmas Market
- When: Dec. 2 (3 p.m. – 8 p.m.)
- Where: Market Square221-235 Market Street New Cumberland, PA 17070 US
- Details: “Taste of an authentic German Christmas Market”, live music, food, and handcrafted decor and gifts
Dauphin County
Pennsylvania Christmas + Gift Show
- When: Nov. 29 – Dec. 3 (9 a.m. – 7 p.m.)
- Where: Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center
- Details: $10 Adult/$8 Senior/ Group of 20+ $8, 550+ specialty shops
- When: Dec. 2 (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.)
- Where: Hershey Christian Academy 3003 Elizabethtown Road, Hershey, Pa
- Details: local and student-run businesses, food available for purchase
- When: Dec. 9 (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.)
- Where: Outdoors in Village of Linglestown, Linglestown, PA 17112, USA
- Details: Crafters, exhibits, food, live music and dancing
- When: Dec. 9 (11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.)
- Where: Italian Lake, 2960 N. 3rd Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110
- Details: local artist market, tree lighting, caroling, food trucks and sleigh rides
Hummelstown Holiday Craft Fair
- When: Dec. 3 (7 a.m. – 12 p.m.)
- Where: Hummelstown Fire Department
- Details: Vendors
CD East Holiday Magic Craft Fair
- When: Nov. 18 (9 a.m. – 3 p.m.)
- Where: Central Dauphin East High School, 626 Rutherford Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17109
- Details: Freee admission, 180 vendors with handmade and local goods, raffles and food trucks. Proceeds benefit Band, Orchestra and Choral programs at CD East High School.
Getting Ready for the Holidays Craft & Vendor Event
- When: Nov. 18 (9 a.m. – 2 p.m.)
- Where: 1155 N Union St1155 North Union Street Middletown, PA 17057
- Details: Local crafters and vendors, a visit from Santa, food trucks and raffle prizes
Juniata County
- When: Dec. 3 at 11 a.m.
- Where: Juniata Valley School District, 7775 Juniata Valley Pike, Alexandria, PA 16611
- Details: 25+ vendors, Chinese Auction, Food booth
Lancaster County
Garden Spot Village Christmas Market
- When: Dec. 2 (10 a.m. – 3 p.m.)
- Where: 433 S Kinzer Avenue, New Holland, PA 17557
- Details: shopping, entertainment, food, hot cocoa bar, train room visits, Polar Express book readings with Mrs. Claus and more
German Christmas Market and Auction
- When: Nov. 18 (4 p.m. – 7 p.m.)
- Where: Weaverland anabaptist faith community, 210 Weaverland, East Earl, PA, United States
- Details: German Christmas market-style craft vendors, German-style food stands, auction and more
- When: Dec. 8 (5 p.m . – 8 p.m.)
- Where: Ewell Plaza, 145 N. Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17603
- Details: Free, vendors of local artists and crafters
Holiday Makers Market – Creatively Lancaster
- When: Dec. 2 (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.)
- Where: Greenfield Lancaster (formerly Armstrong Flooring), 1740 Hempstead Road Lancaster, PA 17601
- Details: Local artisans and crafters
Holiday Craft Bazaar
- When: Nov. 11 (8 a.m. – 1 p.m.)
- Where: Lancaster Church of the Brethren, 1601 Sunset Ave, Lancaster, PA 17601
- Details: Food items, craft vendors, baked goods and holiday decorations
Mifflin county
- When: Nov. 18 (9 a.m. – 2 p.m.)
- Where: Milroy United Methodist Church, 91 s. Main Street Milroy, PA
- Details: local crafters, bake sale and food for purchase
Perry County
Christmas in Millerstown
- When: Dec. 2 (11 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
- Where: Millerstown Community Park, 110 W. Juniata Parkway
- Details: Unique gifts, jewelry, custom metal works, food and alpacas
York County
The Christmas Market at Flinchbaugh’s Orchard & Farm Market
- When: Dec. 2 (11 a.m. – 5 p.m.), Dec. 3 (11 a.m. – 3 p.m.)
- Where: 110 Ducktown Rd, Hellan, PA 17406
- Details: Free, 75+ local vendors, entertainment, Santa Claus from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. every day, fire pit, alpacas, cider, wine and brews
- When: Dec. 16 (11 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
- Where: York Expo Center Horticulture Hall, 334 Carlisle Ave, York, PA 17402
- Details: Small business vendors, food
Fang Around – Krampusnacht & The Dark Holiday Market
- When: Dec. 16 (11 a.m. – 10 p.m.)
- Where: Royal Square District, 101 S Duke Street, York, PA
- Details: Merchants, galleries, vendors, family-friendly activities, entertainment and more
As abc27 is notified about other markets this season, this article will be updated. If you know of any other markets that we missed that should be added to this list, please email news@abc27.com