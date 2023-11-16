(WHTM) – You don’t have to travel to Europe this holiday season to experience a magical Christmas market because Central Pennsylvania has an abundance of them perfect for your holiday shopping experience.

Many of these events feature local and homemade goodies. There are also holiday craft fairs in the Midstate that are perfect for finding unique, one-of-a-kind holiday gifts.

The full list of holiday markets and craft fairs in Central Pennsylvania this holiday season is as follows:

Adams County

2023 Holiday Makers Market

  • When: Nov. 24 (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.), Nov. 25 (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.), Nov. 26 (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.)
  • Where: Aspire Hotel and Suites, 2634-A Emmitsburg Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325
  • Details: Free admission, unique gifts, food, crafts, Greetings with Santa Center for $10 that includes a picture with Santa, candy, cookies, hot cocoa, opportunity to make an ornament and a goodie bag

Holiday Pop-Up Market

  • When: Dec. 2 (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.)
  • Where: Adams County Farmers Market, Gettysburg Recreation Park, 545 Long Lane, Gettysburg, PA
  • Details: farmers market vendors and local artisans

Sunday Funday Christmas Bazaar

  • When: Nov. 26 (12 p.m. – 4 p.m.)
  • Where: Creekside Farm Marker, 240 Markle Run Road, East Berlin, PA
  • Details: Free Admission, small businesses and local vendors, story time and holiday activities

Cumberland County

Merry Merchants Outdoor Holiday Market

  • When: Nov. 19 (11 a.m. – 4 p.m.)
  • Where: 360 Bridge St., New Cumberland, PA 17070
  • Details: 30+ local makers and artists, six food trucks and Christmas music from local musicians, mistletoe dog-kissing booth with adoptable dogs and a “Make Your Own Pomander”craft

Christmas Market

  • When: Dec. 2 (3 p.m. – 8 p.m.)
  • Where: Market Square, New Cumberland, PA
  • Details: handmade items, German food and drink

Saint Patrick Christmas Craft Market

  • When: Dec. 2 (9 a.m. – 2 p.m.)
  • Where: Saint Patrick Church Parish Activity Center, 97 Marsh Drive, Carlisle, PA United States
  • Details: Free admission, local vendors and artisans, Christmas Cookie Sale and concessions for sale

Holiday Vendor Show

  • When: Dec. 8-10
  • Where: Capital City Mall, Camp Hill, PA
  • Details: local businesses, artists, crafters and authors

Christkindlmarkt at Dills Tavern

  • When: Dec. 8 (4 p.m. – 9 p.m.), Dec. 9 (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.)
  • Where: 227 N. Baltimore Street, Dillsburg, PA 17019
  • Details: 80+ vendors and artisans, food, children’s activities and more

New Cumberland Christmas Market

  • When: Dec. 2 (3 p.m. – 8 p.m.)
  • Where: Market Square221-235 Market Street New Cumberland, PA 17070 US
  • Details: “Taste of an authentic German Christmas Market”, live music, food, and handcrafted decor and gifts

Dauphin County

Pennsylvania Christmas + Gift Show

  • When: Nov. 29 – Dec. 3 (9 a.m. – 7 p.m.)
  • Where: Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center
  • Details: $10 Adult/$8 Senior/ Group of 20+ $8, 550+ specialty shops

Christmas Market

  • When: Dec. 2 (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.)
  • Where: Hershey Christian Academy 3003 Elizabethtown Road, Hershey, Pa
  • Details: local and student-run businesses, food available for purchase

Lower Paxton Christkindlmarkt

  • When: Dec. 9 (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.)
  • Where: Outdoors in Village of Linglestown, Linglestown, PA 17112, USA
  • Details: Crafters, exhibits, food, live music and dancing

Christmas at Italian Lake

  • When: Dec. 9 (11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.)
  • Where: Italian Lake, 2960 N. 3rd Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110 
  • Details: local artist market, tree lighting, caroling, food trucks and sleigh rides

Hummelstown Holiday Craft Fair

  • When: Dec. 3 (7 a.m. – 12 p.m.)
  • Where: Hummelstown Fire Department
  • Details: Vendors

CD East Holiday Magic Craft Fair

  • When: Nov. 18 (9 a.m. – 3 p.m.)
  • Where: Central Dauphin East High School, 626 Rutherford Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17109
  • Details: Freee admission, 180 vendors with handmade and local goods, raffles and food trucks. Proceeds benefit Band, Orchestra and Choral programs at CD East High School.

Getting Ready for the Holidays Craft & Vendor Event

  • When: Nov. 18 (9 a.m. – 2 p.m.)
  • Where: 1155 N Union St1155 North Union Street Middletown, PA 17057
  • Details: Local crafters and vendors, a visit from Santa, food trucks and raffle prizes

Juniata County

Alexandria Holiday Craft Fair

  • When: Dec. 3 at 11 a.m.
  • Where: Juniata Valley School District, 7775 Juniata Valley Pike, Alexandria, PA 16611
  • Details: 25+ vendors, Chinese Auction, Food booth

Lancaster County

Garden Spot Village Christmas Market

  • When: Dec. 2 (10 a.m. – 3 p.m.)
  • Where: 433 S Kinzer Avenue, New Holland, PA 17557
  • Details: shopping, entertainment, food, hot cocoa bar, train room visits, Polar Express book readings with Mrs. Claus and more

German Christmas Market and Auction

  • When: Nov. 18 (4 p.m. – 7 p.m.)
  • Where: Weaverland anabaptist faith community, 210 Weaverland, East Earl, PA, United States
  • Details: German Christmas market-style craft vendors, German-style food stands, auction and more

Holiday Arts Market

  • When: Dec. 8 (5 p.m . – 8 p.m.)
  • Where: Ewell Plaza, 145 N. Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17603
  • Details: Free, vendors of local artists and crafters

Holiday Makers Market – Creatively Lancaster

  • When: Dec. 2 (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.)
  • Where: Greenfield Lancaster (formerly Armstrong Flooring), 1740 Hempstead Road Lancaster, PA 17601
  • Details: Local artisans and crafters

Holiday Craft Bazaar

  • When: Nov. 11 (8 a.m. – 1 p.m.)
  • Where: Lancaster Church of the Brethren, 1601 Sunset Ave, Lancaster, PA 17601
  • Details: Food items, craft vendors, baked goods and holiday decorations

Mifflin county

Annual Christmas Craft Fair

  • When: Nov. 18 (9 a.m. – 2 p.m.)
  • Where: Milroy United Methodist Church, 91 s. Main Street Milroy, PA
  • Details: local crafters, bake sale and food for purchase

Perry County

Christmas in Millerstown

  • When: Dec. 2 (11 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
  • Where: Millerstown Community Park, 110 W. Juniata Parkway
  • Details: Unique gifts, jewelry, custom metal works, food and alpacas

York County

The Christmas Market at Flinchbaugh’s Orchard & Farm Market

  • When: Dec. 2 (11 a.m. – 5 p.m.), Dec. 3 (11 a.m. – 3 p.m.)
  • Where: 110 Ducktown Rd, Hellan, PA 17406
  • Details: Free, 75+ local vendors, entertainment, Santa Claus from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. every day, fire pit, alpacas, cider, wine and brews

Christmas Market

  • When: Dec. 16 (11 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
  • Where: York Expo Center Horticulture Hall, 334 Carlisle Ave, York, PA 17402
  • Details: Small business vendors, food

Fang Around – Krampusnacht & The Dark Holiday Market

  • When: Dec. 16 (11 a.m. – 10 p.m.)
  • Where: Royal Square District, 101 S Duke Street, York, PA
  • Details: Merchants, galleries, vendors, family-friendly activities, entertainment and more

As abc27 is notified about other markets this season, this article will be updated. If you know of any other markets that we missed that should be added to this list, please email news@abc27.com