CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The city of Harrisburg is using a real Christmas tree to decorate city hall for the first time in 25 years and they have selected a 33-foot one from Sober’s Trees in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

“It’s different than working in an office,” said Curtis Sober. “This to me is relaxing. I always enjoyed it.”

Sober is a third-generation Christmas tree farmer. His grandfather started growing trees in the 1940s and shipped them across the east coast. In 1961, his grandfather asked Sober’s father to join the business and they started selling his grandfather’s trees together in 1961 in New Cumberland.

In 1979 Sober’s father purchased a farm in Perry County. Sober and his brother eventually took over the business and continued selling from New Cumberland and out of both of their own home farms. Sober’s brother left the business, but Sober has continued the family legacy. He kept the name Sober’s Farm in honor of his grandfather who started it all, but he also incorporated his daughter’s name. The farm is now also known as Kendra’s Trees.

Sober’s Farm has been in its current location for 26 years and sells a couple hundred trees every season.

“I really just enjoy doing it,” Sober said. “I’m retired now from the electronics industry, [I] worked for TE Connectivity in Harrisburg for 26 years. This you’re outside, you get to run equipment, you get to run tractors and get to interact one-to-one with people and I really do enjoy that.”

Sober says they have customers who have made his farm part of their family Christmas traditions and come every season to pick out their tree. He also sees lots of new faces every year, including those from out of state.

“I get new people every year,” Sober said. “I had some people come from Florida that never had a tree before and I talked to them about how to prepare the tree [and] how to take care of it.”

Sober’s roadside tree lot

Sober’s Christmas Tree Farm

Sober’s roadside tree lot

Sober sells items people will need to care for their trees as well

Sober grows Douglas firs, Concolor and White Pine. Each has its own care requirements due to the types of diseases and insect infestations they are susceptible to. Sober’s main use of insect control is praying mantises. On his farm in Perry County Sober has not had to spray for insects for a long time because of this method.

Sober plants the trees as seedlings normally, but this year he also used seedlings. This past spring he planted 600 trees but because of the drought conditions Pennslyvania experienced 80% of those trees died. To make up for the loss, he planted 300 plug seedlings.

Sober’s customers won’t be using those batches for their Christmas trees for a while because Christmas trees take seven to eight years to grow.

“I’m 67 now, so I’ll probably be like 75 or 77 by the time those are ready to go,” Sober said.

Right now, Sober does all of the work himself. He takes care of the main lot of trees on his farm in Perry County as well as the ones on his 10-acre home farm. Sober cuts a batch of 50 to 70 trees and brings them to his roadside selling area to start the season and then replenishes the supply as needed with 30 to 40 trees each trip. Doing this, he ensures that all of the trees are as fresh as possible.

“If you buy them from one of the large box stores those trees have probably been cut about six to eight weeks already,” Sober said. “They’re still good trees, but the thing that’s nice about here is that you know you’re getting good, fresh trees then also it’s a Pennslyvania-grown product.”

Sober said that COVID brought a resurgence of interest in fresh Christmas trees, which had been declining previously. Since people were buying artificial trees more, the farmers decreased the number of trees they were planting in anticipation of having less business. This resulted in some farms having a shortage of Christmas trees, but Sober’s Trees has plenty.

The tree from Sober’s the city of Harrisburg is using will be displayed for the holidays after Thanksgiving.