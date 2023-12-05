(WHTM) — Krampusnacht (Krampus Night) takes place every December 5. This is the day before the Feast of St. Nicholas, Bishop of Myra, and the patron saint of children and gift-giving.
So what is a Krampus? Well, the word Krampus is derived from krampen, the German word for claw. The Krampus is described as half demon and half goat. He has horns on his head, a mouth full of fangs, is covered with fur, and oh yes, he has long pointy claws. The rest can be left to your imagination, or you can just look at some pictures:
The Krampusnacht celebration comes from Europe, particularly in German-speaking areas, and dates back hundreds of years. In folklore, the Krampus arrives the night of December 5, and whips naughty children with a birch switch. He is sometimes described as a servant to St. Nicholas. (Never thought of Saint Nick as somebody needing an enforcer, did you?) Mostly, though, he seems to be doing his own creepy thing.
Modern Krampusnacht celebrations tend to tone down the punishing children part. Instead of whippings, children are given bundles of birch sticks called ruten, or sometimes lumps of coal. (You’ll notice the kids in the photos don’t seem particularly terrified.) One popular Krampusnacht activity is the Krampuslauf (Krampus Run) where people run through the streets near people costumed as krampuses. (Krampusen? Krampusii?)
Sometimes women dress up as Frau Perchta, a pagan goddess/Christmas witch who is in many ways scarier than the Krampus.
Krampusnacht is becoming more popular, and spreading around the globe, including the United States. There are Krampusnacht festivals across Pennsylvania; locally, we have Fang Around: Krampusnacht, which takes place in downtown York on December 16. For more information, click here.