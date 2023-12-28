HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Hershey is getting ready for New Year’s Eve and they want to make sure the night ends with a kiss.

Thursday was the annual kiss raise where a replica of the Hershey’s Kiss was raised five times to make sure everything worked properly.

So, why is a Hershey’s Kiss dropped instead of other candy?

Julie Goolsby, co-chair, of media and marketing said, “There’s nothing more iconic than a Hershey’s Kiss and I don’t think anything would look quite as magical going up with the lights on it with the kiss and the fact that it says Hershey’s on it, a nod to our town. So for 19 years that’s what we’ve done and symbolized it.”

The day kicks off at 11 a.m. with activities and entertainment throughout the day. The kiss drop is followed by a laser and pyrotechnics show.