HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Tanger Outlets in Hershey have released their holiday shopping schedule for 2023.

The outlets will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Days this year and close early on both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Here’s the full holiday schedule for the outlets: Thanksgiving – Closed

Black Friday – 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas – Closed

New Year’s Eve – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year’s Day – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Individual store hours may vary.

Several stores are undergoing facelifts at the outlets and construction is underway in some of the parking lots.