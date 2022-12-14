(WHTM) — The holiday season is in full swing and with it comes a higher chance of house fires. Swatara Township Fire Chief Mike Ibberson offered some tips on keeping yourself and your family safe.

Ibberson said there are more fire hazards around this time of year, including heaters, Christmas decorations, and Christmas trees.

“In the past five days we’ve actually had two fires — a cooking fire and the other was due to a candle,” Ibberson said.

To avoid fires, Ibberson reminds people: