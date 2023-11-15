(WHTM) — Communities across the Midstate are already kicking off their holiday celebrations.

Here is a list of holiday parade’s happening in Central Pennsylvania in 2023.

Harrisburg Holiday Parade — The city’s annual holiday parade is scheduled for Saturday, November 18, starting at 10 a.m. This year’s parade has nearly 100 entries including four floats, performances by local high school bands, classic cars, and Santa Claus. The parade will start at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. City Government Center, 10 N 2nd Street, and move down 2nd Street.

Lebanon Holiday Parade — The Lebanon Holiday Parade will take place this Saturday, November 18 at 10 a.m. The route begins at Lincoln Avenue and Cumberland Street, proceeds west on Cumberland Street to Ninth Street. The rain date for the parade is November 25.

Carlisle’s Making Spirits Bright Holiday Parade — This parade will be held in downtown Carlisle on Thursday, November 30 at 7:00 p.m. The parade routes from the intersection of North and East Streets, then proceeds west on E. North Street to Hanover Street, turns south on Hanover Street to Willow Street where the parade disbands.

Shippensburg Christmas Parade — This year’s Shippensburg Christmas parade will be called “A Gingerbread Christmas” and will take place on Saturday, December 2 at 5 p.m. The parade will be located on King Street in Downtown Shippensburg.

Elizabethtown Holiday Parade — The Elizabethtown holiday parade will be held Saturday, December 9 at 4 p.m. on Market Street.

Hanover Santa Parade— The borough of Hanover will hold its Community Santa Parade and Bike Decorating Contest on Friday, November 24 at the Hanover Santa Cabin. More information is available at www.hanoverpasantacabin.com.

53rd Annual Christmas Parade — Downtown Chambersburg’s 53rd annual Christmas Parade will be Saturday, November 18 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This is an ongoing list. Submit your event for consideration by emailing lbonatesta@abc27.com