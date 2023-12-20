(WHTM) – The holiday travel season is underway and Thursday is expected to be the busiest travel day at least for airports.

Scott Miller, Harrisburg International Airport spokesperson said, “As we always say, if you’re flying, come prepared to the airport.”

Being prepared includes downloading your airline’s app, knowing the weight of your suitcase, wearing sneakers so you can get through security quickly, and most importantly arriving early or you might not be going anywhere as there are few empty seats on flights.

Miller said, “You got to be here. You have to be in the terminal building. And if you’re checking a bag, it must be in the hands of the airline at least one hour before departure.”

Part of your travel day going smoothly is the weather. Last year, around Christmas, the polar vortex combined with a snowstorm created a mess.

abc27’s Chief Meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder said, “Last year was very unique because we had that polar vortex lobe that kind of moved through just before moving into Christmas.”

Some good news, Finkenbinder says there is nothing in the forecast in our area that would delay or cancel your flight.