(WHTM) – As we begin the holiday week the busiest day at the airport is expected to be Wednesday.

The day before Thanksgiving TSA is preparing to screen 30 million passengers throughout the holiday.

On the roads, AAA is projecting nearly 50 million people to drive to their destination.

That’s a 1.7% increase from last year.

Paula Twidale, senior vice president of travel with AAA said, “It’s more cost-effective than traveling by air, especially if you have many family members and average prices are about $680. A person domestically for air and driving by car gas prices are now $3.36 on average per gallon.”

AAA says Wednesday is expected to be the busiest day on the roads during the Thanksgiving travel period.