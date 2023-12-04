(WHTM) — As you start to put up your holiday decorations, it’s important to be on the lookout for potential fire hazards.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, U.S. fire departments responded to an average of 150 home fires that started with Christmas trees per year between 2017 and 2021. That average rose to 793, for home structure fires that started with decorations excluding Christmas trees.

Many people love the nostalgia and memories that come with picking out a real Christmas tree. As the holiday season goes on however, these trees start to dry out. Fires are rare, but they can happen fast.

This poses a serious fire risk, especially if your have nearby lights, bulbs or candles.

According to the association, nearly one in five Christmas tree fires were started by lamps or bulbs and 8% were started by candles.

That’s why it’s critical to maintain a regular watering schedule and follow other key safety guidelines.

Another thing to keep in mind is to make sure to dispose of your real Christmas tree following the holiday season. According to the association, 30% of Christmas tree fires happen in January.

Outside of Christmas trees, there are also several other holiday fire safety tips to keep and mind.

December and January are also the peak months for candle fires.

According to the association, 11% of candle fires happen during each of those months.

Lit candles are commonly used in both Hanukkah and Kwanzaa celebrations. Many people also use them as decorations in their homes.

To keep everyone safe, the association has a general list of candle safety guidelines as well as one specific to religious uses.

Some of the association’s important safety tips include:

Place candles in sturdy candle holders.

Do not pass handheld candles from one person to another.

During candle lighting services, have the person with an unlit candle dip their candle into the flame of the lit candle.

Do not place candles in windows with blinds or curtains that can catch fire.

If a candle must be burned continuously, the association says to make sure it is enclosed in a glass container and placed in a sink, on a metal tray, or in a deep basin filled with water.



Another common cause of fires during the holiday season is cooking.

After Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and Christmas Eve are the most common days of the year for home-cooking fires, according to the association.

If you’re planning on cooking a large feast during your holiday celebration, here are some things to remember.