(WHTM) – You and your family worked hard picking out the perfect tree and decorating it for the Christmas season, so naturally you want it to last throughout the holidays and beyond. To make sure the star of Christmas morning makes it to December 25th, here are some tips to keep your real Christmas tree alive.

Picking the tree

According to Good Housekeeping when taken care of Christmas trees can stay alive for five or more weeks. So, if you want to ensure your tree looks healthy on Christmas day the best time to purchase a tree is the first week of December.

Where you buy the tree can also affect how long it lasts. Gardening stores and roadside shops usually get their trees from out-of-state and they will not last as long as a locally-bought Christmas tree.

When choosing your Christmas tree, be sure you are picking one that is already healthy. Good Housekeeping says to look for one with mostly green needles and that is in a shady location. To test the healthiness of the tree, brush the tree with your hands to ensure the needles feel flexible and do not excessively fall off.

Another option is to pick the tree up, drop the tree trunk first on the ground, and see how many needles fall off. The less, the better.

General Care

The type of tree you choose dictates the needs of your Christmas tree. If your Christmas tree is cut it will need to be trimmed and placed upright in a stand and if it’s potted it should be placed near a window and moved outside after the holiday season, according to Good Housekeeping.

If you opt for a cut Christmas tree, when you first buy it cut a slice at the base of the trunk to help the tree have better water uptake. If storing the tree before everyone is ready to decorate, keep it in the garage or basement in a bucket of water.

When you move the tree to its permanent location for the holiday season, cut another inch off of the bottom of the trunk.

Watering Schedule

Your Christmas tree stand needs to be able to hold one gallon of water Good Housekeeping says. This doesn’t mean you can ignore the tree after the stand is filled up.

The tree needs to be watered regularly and always have at least the bottom two inches of the trunk submerged. A dry Christmas tree is a serious fire hazard, so sticking to a consistent watering schedule is very important. To ensure the tree’s water levels are okay, check its container every day.