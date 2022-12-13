PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — You might be home for the holidays this year, but why not bring a new furry friend with you?

Humane Pennsylvania announced that they are offering fee-waived adoptions for the next 12 days as part of their sponsored “12 Days of Adoptions” event.

The event is being run in hopes that the shelters can be cleared for the holiday season.

You will be able to adopt a pet, free of charge, from Tuesday, Dec. 13 through Saturday, Dec. 24. All adoptions fees will be waived for potential adopters who are looking to bring a shelter pet home for the holidays.

The sponsors include: Performance Toyota, Fleetwood Bank, FM97, Summit Advisory, Lancaster Newspaper, WIN Home Inspection, Urso Financial, Hounds Town Reading, and more.

Adopters who are looking to provide a forever home for shelter animals are encouraged to visit the shelter campuses or Humane PA’s website by clicking here.

If you are adopting, you will be required to go through Humane Pennsylvania’s diligent adoption screening process. Humane PA notes that approval is not guaranteed.

All adoptions will include:

Humane Pennsylvania’s 30-day Adoption Health Supplement

Spaying or neutering (before adoption)

Vaccinations (including current rabies vaccination) and de-worming medication

Flea treatment

Microchipping and chip registration

Free 1 lb. bag of Science Diet pet food

You can visit the following adoption locations:

Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving: Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (adoption hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) located at 2195 Lincoln Highway E, Lancaster, Pa. 17602

Freedom Center for Animal Life-Saving: Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (adoption hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) located at 1801 North 11th Street, Reading, Pa. 19604