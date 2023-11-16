ELYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – “Joy Through the Grove” is returning this holiday season at Knoebels Amusement Park.

The Christmas light experience will begin on November 24 and run through December 31, but will not operate on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

Visitors will drive through a two-mile path that features over 500 illuminated pieces and custom Knoebels-themed displays.

“Guests joining us this year will enjoy some brand-new scenes mixed in with fan favorites,” said Joy Through the Grove project lead, Jon Slodysko. “We’ve enhanced many returning scenes, and are looking forward to debuting a new feature as you exit the campground area of the display.”

Visitors will enter through the main parking where they can purchase items such as fudge, cotton candy, kettle corn, and souvenirs, then continue down the main boulevard into the campsite.

“For some extra, festive fun, visit Christmas Village at our Three Ponds Golf Course Thursday through Sunday evenings, November 24 through December 23,” said Stacy Yutko, Knoebels’ Public Relations Director. “Snap photos with Santa, feast on grab-and-go food items, and shop for the Knoebels fan on your list, all while enjoying outdoor Christmas displays, a fire pit, and s’mores!”

According to the release the following promotions will also take place:

Dollar Dogs (Mondays, November 27, December 4, and December 11) – Hot dogs are available for attendees for $1 each while supplies last at the Joy Through the Grove admissions building.

Free $5 Ride Ticket Book (Tuesdays, November 28, December 5, and December 12) – Every paid Joy Through the Grove vehicle admission on these dates gets a free $5 Ride Ticket Book.

Two for $3 Soft Pretzels (Wednesdays, November 29, December 6, and December 13) – Who doesn’t want a warm snack on a cold night? Soft pretzel sticks are two for $3 for attendees on these dates.

Free Christmas Village S’mores Kit (Thursdays, November 30, December 7, and December 14) – Attendees get one free S’mores kit with every paid vehicle admission.

The cost for “Joy Through the Grove” is $20 for standard passengers from Monday through Thursday and $25 from Friday through Sunday.

For more information about “Joy Through the Grove” visit the Knoebels website.