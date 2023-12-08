LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM)– If you’re still holiday gift shopping and like to hit the stores later in the day, a Midstate city may be your spot to stop.

A lot of businesses in downtown Lancaster are staying open until 8 p.m. Friday so there’s still time to do some shopping.

At Ewell Plaza, people are selling art, holiday items and decorations, and even some clothes. Santa is here. Everyone is getting into the holiday spirit. This isn’t the only location with a lot going on. Right across the street at 100 North Queen Street is the holiday art market at the Art Vault.

There are around 15 artists with pieces at the Art Vault. Most of the artists have studios outside of the city. But the opportunity to get together with the community and show off some of their stuff has them in town Friday night.

“People are looking for gifts,” the owner of the Art Vault Victoria Abadir said. “They are looking for really special meaningful things for their friends and their family. we thought we have the space let’s transform it into a pop-up, a great place for some of our artists to be able to come and meet with the community, come back downtown.”

The holiday art market at the Art Vault is going on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays throughout this month. So if you are looking to pick up a new piece make sure to check that out.