(WHTM) – Some more Midstaters spent the day thinking beyond just the presents under their trees and the food on their tables.

“We want to make sure that people who may or may not have access to holiday meals do have access to a holiday meal,” Patrick Ball, Interim CEO of Lifespan Christian Ministries.

Lots of people, lots of meals, not the first time Lifespan Christian ministries have served food to neighbors in need on Christmas day.

“We provide food shelter and connection to services, and I think when you look at what it is we do we care that’s fundamentally what it is and by caring we’re also able to give people hope and help them get through in some cases the toughest times of their life,” said Ball.

Doing that Christmas day by trying to serve as many as 700 meals. And with the recent increase in homeless individuals and families, they may reach that goal. This is not just about food.

“We provide people the opportunity to fellowship with us or others to spend the holiday with others so they can have that experience,” said Ball.

“Everybody looks at the world and how horrible it is there are so many good things that are still happening, and people and I love to see kids out are their youth ministries for years I love to see kids involved I love to see people showing their kids this is what we do we share,” said Katrina Cooper, Frequent Volunteer.

A meal just as good as the ones a lot of people would gladly pay for roasted turkey, stuffing, gravy, rice, and green bean casserole.

“I’ve never been in a situation where I’ve been homeless or had no food so it’s our responsibility, I feel like to share that with people who do,” said Cooper.

Not just on Christmas day but every day. In 2022, lifespan served more than 76,000 meals to those in need in York County. This year, they anticipate serving more than 100,000.