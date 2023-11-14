(WHTM) — Many locations around the Midstate will be hosting free Thanksgiving dinners. abc27 has created a list of locations around the area that will be offering free Thanksgiving meals.

If you would like your event to be added to the list, please email jwesser@abc27.com to have it added.

Dauphin County

The Journey Church 750 South 29th Street, Harrisburg, Pa. Sunday, Nov. 19 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Journey Church in partnership with Aldersgate United Methodist Church is hosting a free Thanksgiving Meal



Lancaster County

Saint Mark’s United Methodist Church 6 Pine Street, Mount Joy, Pa. 17552. Thursday, Nov. 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m Provides a free Thanksgiving meal consisting of Turkey breast with sides and dessert. Available for take-out only. 717-653-5493



Hosana Christan Fellowship 29 Green Acre Road, Lititz, Pa. 17543. Thursday, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Serves turkey, filling, sweet potatoes, baked corn, roll and butter, drinks, and desserts to eat in or take out. 717-626-2560



Conestoga Valley Christian Community Services 2420 Gehman Lane Building 1000 Lancaster, Pa. 17602 Thanksgiving Meal Box for clients of CVCCS. Reservation required. By appointment only Eligibility: Conestoga Valley School District residents and church attendees Phone: 717-208-3711



Ebenezer Baptist Church – Lancaster 701 North Lime Street Lancaster, PA 17602 Hours: Thursday, Nov. 23 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Limited home-delivered meals will be available for older adults and those with a limited ability to leave home. 717-208-7168



Saint Phillip the Apostle Roman Catholic Church 2111 Millersville Pike Lancaster, PA 17603 Hours: Thursday, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. Provides a Thanksgiving meal; available for pick-up only. 717-872-2166



Lebanon County

Lebanon Rescue Mission 1223 Bittner Boulevard Lebanon, PA 17046 For residents of Lebanon County Free take-out meals for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays



York County

Stillmeadow Church of the Nazarene 350 Chestnut Street York, PA 17403 Providing Thanksgiving meals Sunday, Nov. 19 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. 717-764-4888

