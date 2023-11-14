(WHTM) — Many locations around the Midstate will be hosting free Thanksgiving dinners. abc27 has created a list of locations around the area that will be offering free Thanksgiving meals.

If you would like your event to be added to the list, please email jwesser@abc27.com to have it added.

Dauphin County

  • The Journey Church
    • 750 South 29th Street, Harrisburg, Pa.
    • Sunday, Nov. 19 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    • The Journey Church in partnership with Aldersgate United Methodist Church is hosting a free Thanksgiving Meal 

Lancaster County

  • Saint Mark’s United Methodist Church
    • 6 Pine Street, Mount Joy, Pa. 17552.
    • Thursday, Nov. 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m
    • Provides a free Thanksgiving meal consisting of Turkey breast with sides and dessert. Available for take-out only.
    • 717-653-5493
  • Hosana Christan Fellowship
    • 29 Green Acre Road, Lititz, Pa. 17543.
    • Thursday, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
    • Serves turkey, filling, sweet potatoes, baked corn, roll and butter, drinks, and desserts to eat in or take out.
    • 717-626-2560
  • Conestoga Valley Christian Community Services
    • 2420 Gehman Lane Building 1000 Lancaster, Pa. 17602
    • Thanksgiving Meal Box for clients of CVCCS. Reservation required.
    • By appointment only
    • Eligibility: Conestoga Valley School District residents and church attendees
    • Phone: 717-208-3711
  • Ebenezer Baptist Church – Lancaster
    • 701 North Lime Street Lancaster, PA 17602
    • Hours: Thursday, Nov. 23 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
    •  Limited home-delivered meals will be available for older adults and those with a limited ability to leave home.
    • 717-208-7168
  • Saint Phillip the Apostle Roman Catholic Church
    • 2111 Millersville Pike Lancaster, PA 17603
    • Hours: Thursday, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m.
    • Provides a Thanksgiving meal; available for pick-up only.
    • 717-872-2166

Lebanon County

  • Lebanon Rescue Mission
    • 1223 Bittner Boulevard Lebanon, PA 17046
    • For residents of Lebanon County
    • Free take-out meals for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays

York County

  • Stillmeadow Church of the Nazarene
    • 350 Chestnut Street York, PA 17403
    • Providing Thanksgiving meals
    • Sunday, Nov. 19 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
    • 717-764-4888
  • First Presbyterian Church of York
    • 225 East Market Street, York PA 17403
    • Providing Thanksgiving meals
    • Saturday, Nov. 18 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.