(WHTM) — Many locations around the Midstate will be hosting free Thanksgiving dinners. abc27 has created a list of locations around the area that will be offering free Thanksgiving meals.
If you would like your event to be added to the list, please email jwesser@abc27.com to have it added.
Dauphin County
- The Journey Church
- 750 South 29th Street, Harrisburg, Pa.
- Sunday, Nov. 19 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- The Journey Church in partnership with Aldersgate United Methodist Church is hosting a free Thanksgiving Meal
Lancaster County
- Saint Mark’s United Methodist Church
- 6 Pine Street, Mount Joy, Pa. 17552.
- Thursday, Nov. 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m
- Provides a free Thanksgiving meal consisting of Turkey breast with sides and dessert. Available for take-out only.
- 717-653-5493
- Hosana Christan Fellowship
- 29 Green Acre Road, Lititz, Pa. 17543.
- Thursday, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Serves turkey, filling, sweet potatoes, baked corn, roll and butter, drinks, and desserts to eat in or take out.
- 717-626-2560
- Conestoga Valley Christian Community Services
- 2420 Gehman Lane Building 1000 Lancaster, Pa. 17602
- Thanksgiving Meal Box for clients of CVCCS. Reservation required.
- By appointment only
- Eligibility: Conestoga Valley School District residents and church attendees
- Phone: 717-208-3711
- Ebenezer Baptist Church – Lancaster
- 701 North Lime Street Lancaster, PA 17602
- Hours: Thursday, Nov. 23 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Limited home-delivered meals will be available for older adults and those with a limited ability to leave home.
- 717-208-7168
- Saint Phillip the Apostle Roman Catholic Church
- 2111 Millersville Pike Lancaster, PA 17603
- Hours: Thursday, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m.
- Provides a Thanksgiving meal; available for pick-up only.
- 717-872-2166
Lebanon County
- Lebanon Rescue Mission
- 1223 Bittner Boulevard Lebanon, PA 17046
- For residents of Lebanon County
- Free take-out meals for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays
York County
- Stillmeadow Church of the Nazarene
- 350 Chestnut Street York, PA 17403
- Providing Thanksgiving meals
- Sunday, Nov. 19 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- 717-764-4888
- First Presbyterian Church of York
- 225 East Market Street, York PA 17403
- Providing Thanksgiving meals
- Saturday, Nov. 18 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.