CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — It is almost 2024 and communities around the globe are getting ready to celebrate. Here are some New Year’s eve events happening right here in the Midstate.

Harrisburg

The city of Harrisburg will have its traditional New Year’s Eve party this year featuring the giant strawberry drop from the Hilton, public block party along 2nd Street, and a special kid’s countdown at 10 p.m. in City Hall.

The city will also have fireworks at midnight. Click here to learn more.

York

The city of York’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration will start at 9:30 p.m. on Continental Square. The event will include musical performances from RalphReal, the Family Jam, DJ ConFusion, and DJ Eazy Boi.

The night will conclude with the traditional white rose drop along with fireworks. See here for more details.

Hershey

The annual New Year’s Eve celebration in downtown Hershey will return for its 19th year this year. The event will feature live bands, food, drinks, family-friendly activities and laser and pyrotechnics display.

From 7:30 to 8:30 pm there will be a community hour in ChocolateTown Square. Beginning at 9 p.m. there will be musical performances by Fully Stocked and Daddy-O and the Sax Maniax. The Hershey’s characters will also be there for a countdown to the HERSHEY’S Kiss raise. More information about the event is available here.

Mechanicsburg

The annual Mechanicsburg Wrench drop is returning this year. The tradition dates back to 2004. This year’s event will feature performances from local musicians, leading up to the countdown of the traditional wrench drop.

More details about the event can be found on the event’s website and Facebook page.

Carlisle

This year on New Years Eve the Downtown Carlisle Association will ring in the new year by dropping a giant version of Hamilton Restaurant’s famous hotchee dog, designed by a local student from Big Spring High School. The hotchee dog drop will be held at 9 pm.

The event will also feature live performances, a hot dog eating contest, 50/50 raffle and more.

Head to the Downtown Carlisle Association’s website to find out more.

Gettysburg

Gettysburg’s annual “Let’s Raise Abe’s Hat” New Year’s Eve tradition is returning for the second time after its inaugural year in 2022. This year Gettysburg Pride and Gettysburg Alive will throw a dance party in the town square.

More details can be found on Destination Gettysburg’s website and the Gettysburg Alive’s website.

Chambersburg

Downtown Chambersburg’s iconic Martin’s Famous Potato Roll drop is coming back this New Year’s Eve. The event will include shopping at downtown businesses, giveaways and a DJ.

Go to the event’s website to learn more.

Dillsburg

The Borough of Dillsburg in York County is having its annual New Year’s Eve Pickle Drop at Dillsburg Elementary School. The event will also feature games, bingo, and fireworks. Click here to learn more.

This is an ongoing list. If we’re missing an event in your community email us news@abc27.com.