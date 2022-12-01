(WHTM) — Santa always visits children in his reindeer-pulled sleigh. But, sometimes, he likes to change it up a bit and visit towns on a bright red fire truck.
abc27 has put together a list of places to see Santa on something other than his sleigh.
If you want to have a Santa Fire Truck visit added to the list, send it to jwesser@abc27.com!
Juniata County
- Beale Township Fire Company
- Saturday, Dec. 10th from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Light Snacks/ Refreshments will be provided
Lancaster County
- Atglen Boro
- Friday 12/9/22 starting at 6 p.m.
- During Light Up Atglen
- Christiana Boro
- Saturday 12/10/22 starting at 5 p.m.
- During Christmas in Christiana
- East Lampeter Township
- Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
- Click here to see the full route
- Hempfield Township
- Santa visiting the Hempfield Fire Department
- Saturday, Dec. 10 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Click here for more information
York County
- Penn Township
- Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec.11
- Click here for info about Saturday’s event
- Click here for info about Sunday’s event