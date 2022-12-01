(WHTM) — Santa always visits children in his reindeer-pulled sleigh. But, sometimes, he likes to change it up a bit and visit towns on a bright red fire truck.

abc27 has put together a list of places to see Santa on something other than his sleigh.

If you want to have a Santa Fire Truck visit added to the list, send it to jwesser@abc27.com!

Juniata County

  • Beale Township Fire Company
    • Saturday, Dec. 10th from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
    • Light Snacks/ Refreshments will be provided

Lancaster County

  • Atglen Boro
    • Friday 12/9/22 starting at 6 p.m.
    • During Light Up Atglen
  • Christiana Boro
    • Saturday 12/10/22 starting at 5 p.m.
    • During Christmas in Christiana

York County