(WHTM) — The holiday season is upon us and with that, many communities will be lighting Christmas trees to celebrate the start of the season.

abc27 has put together a list of Christmas Tree lightings that will get you and your loved ones into the holiday spirit.

If you would like us to add a Christmas Tree Lighting event to this list, you can email jwesser@abc27.com.

Adams County

Cumberland County

Dauphin County

Lancaster County

York County