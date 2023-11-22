(WHTM) — The holiday season is upon us and with that, many communities will be lighting Christmas trees to celebrate the start of the season.
abc27 has put together a list of Christmas Tree lightings that will get you and your loved ones into the holiday spirit.
If you would like us to add a Christmas Tree Lighting event to this list, you can email jwesser@abc27.com.
Adams County
- Gettysburg Christmas Tree Lighting
- Friday, Nov. 24.
- More information can be found here.
Cumberland County
- Holy Jolly Jubilee and Tree Lighting
- Sunday, Dec. 2 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Occurring in Downtown Carlisle
- Information can be found here.
- Mechanicsburg Community Tree Lighting
- Friday, Nov. 24 at 5:15 p.m.
- Coroner of Market and Main Streets
- Information can be found here.
- New Cumberland Borough Tree Lighting
- Sunday, Dec. 3 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- 7th and Bridge Streets
- Information can be found here.
- Middlesex Township Christmas Tree Lighting
- Friday, Dec. 1 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Information can be found here.
Dauphin County
- Middletown Christmas Tree Lighting
- Saturday, Nov. 25 at 5 p.m.
- Information can be found here.
- Swatara Township Tree Lighting
- Dec. 5 from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.
- Information can be found here.
- Christmas at Italian Lake
- Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 9 and 10 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Italian Lake Park in Harrisburg
- Information can be found here.
Lancaster County
- Manheim Tree Lighting Celebration
- Saturday, Dec. 2 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Information can be found here.
- Mayor Tree Lightning Lancaster City
- Friday, Nov. 24 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- 38 Penn Square in Lancaster
- Information can be found here.
- Ephrata Tree Lighting
- Friday, Nov. 24 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Occurring in Downtown Ephrata
- Information can be found here.
- Akron Tree Lighting
- Friday, Nov. 24, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Occurring in Downtown Akron
- Information can be found here.
- Christmas in Lititz Springs Park
- Friday, Dec. 1. from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- 24 North Broad Street in Lititz.
- Information can be found here.
- Willow Street Tree Lighting
- Friday, Dec. 1 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Occurring in Downtown Willow Street
- Information can be found here.
York County
- Light up York
- Friday, Dec 1 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Continental Square in York
- Information can be found here.