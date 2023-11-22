(WHTM) — The holiday season is upon us and with that, many communities will be lighting Christmas trees to celebrate the start of the season.

abc27 has put together a list of Christmas Tree lightings that will get you and your loved ones into the holiday spirit.

If you would like us to add a Christmas Tree Lighting event to this list, you can email jwesser@abc27.com.

Adams County

Gettysburg Christmas Tree Lighting Friday, Nov. 24. More information can be found here.



Cumberland County

Holy Jolly Jubilee and Tree Lighting Sunday, Dec. 2 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Occurring in Downtown Carlisle Information can be found here.



Mechanicsburg Community Tree Lighting Friday, Nov. 24 at 5:15 p.m. Coroner of Market and Main Streets Information can be found here.



New Cumberland Borough Tree Lighting Sunday, Dec. 3 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. 7th and Bridge Streets Information can be found here.



Middlesex Township Christmas Tree Lighting Friday, Dec. 1 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Information can be found here.



Dauphin County

Middletown Christmas Tree Lighting Saturday, Nov. 25 at 5 p.m. Information can be found here.



Swatara Township Tree Lighting Dec. 5 from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Information can be found here.



Christmas at Italian Lake Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 9 and 10 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Italian Lake Park in Harrisburg Information can be found here.



Lancaster County

Manheim Tree Lighting Celebration Saturday, Dec. 2 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Information can be found here.



Mayor Tree Lightning Lancaster City Friday, Nov. 24 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. 38 Penn Square in Lancaster Information can be found here.



Ephrata Tree Lighting Friday, Nov. 24 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Occurring in Downtown Ephrata Information can be found here.



Akron Tree Lighting Friday, Nov. 24, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Occurring in Downtown Akron Information can be found here.



Christmas in Lititz Springs Park Friday, Dec. 1. from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. 24 North Broad Street in Lititz. Information can be found here.



Willow Street Tree Lighting Friday, Dec. 1 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Occurring in Downtown Willow Street Information can be found here.



York County