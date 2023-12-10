LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The 9th annual “Toy Challenge on the Bridge” saw a record-breaking response from the community for 2023.

“Santa D” returned to the Columbia-Wrightsville Bridge for the 9th year of 96.1 SOX radio station’s 26th annual Toys for Tots campaign benefiting York and Lancaster Counties from Dec 4. to Dec. 8.

“Every year too many families struggle when it comes to providing gifts for their children. On Christmas morning the most exciting thing for a child is to wake up to find Christmas presents. Our community helped make that possible again this year. Your new, unwrapped toy donations will not only bring joy to a child but provide a message of hope for families who are struggling financially,” Santa D, who is Bobby D of the SOX Wake Up Crew, said.

The event drew a record-breaking response, collecting 12, 692 new toys and stocking stuffers. The event also raised more than $36,200 in monetary donations. This is the highest total of toys collected in the nine-year history of the event.

The event began in 2015 and since then, “The Toy Challenge on the Bridge” has collected nearly 74,000 new toys and almost $136,000 for the York and Lancaster County U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program.

