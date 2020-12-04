Macy’s raises money for Make-A-Wish with every letter dropped off for Santa

Throughout the month of December, people can send a letter to Santa while helping grant wishes for kids with critical illnesses.

Macy’s has curbside letter drop-off locations through December 24. The department store donates $2 to the Make-A-Wish foundation for each letter received by Dec. 5. After that deadline, $1 will be donated per letter.

The company hopes to raise $1 million during the holiday campaign.

“It makes me happy because there are a bunch of sick kids out there and I’ve always wondered if there was a way to help them and when Macy’s started doing the Santa letter thing, I decided this was my chance to help some sick kids,” explains Andrew Herr, a third-grade student at Harrisburg Academy.

For those who are interested but don’t want to go inside the store, letters can also be sent online. To send a virtual letter to Santa, visit www.macys.com/social/believe/write-a-letter/.