HARRRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Students from Steelton Elementary learned about the true meaning of the holiday season as they shopped with Marines.

Fifteen students from Steelton Elementary took a field trip to Ollie’s located on Allentown Boulevard, located in Lower Paxton Township on Friday.

Ollie’s teamed up with the local Harrisburg Marine Toys for Tots Campaign to help kids learn about budgeting and giving back to their community.

“So what we’re going to do is here is we’re bringing local students to shop for their community they’re going to get $1000 each and then we’re going to take those toys and give them right back out come Christmas time,” said U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Edel Castillo, who is a Harrisburg Toys for Tots coordinator.

Each of the students was escorted around the store by a Marine or volunteer, who helped the students budget their funds and fill their shopping carts. The students were also able to one gift for themselves.